Fall Safety Day is October 21 – The Suburban Times

On Saturday, October 21, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) will host its annual Fall Safety Day event. This event is fun for the entire family and, of course, every child receives a free pumpkin! There will also be a food drive held at the event, so please bring your non-perishable donations.
Pumpkins have been generously donated by local farms.
Saturday, October 21
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21
5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood
For more information visit westpierce.org.
