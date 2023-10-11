 Fall Safety Day is October 21 – The Suburban Times

Fall Safety Day is October 21

On Saturday, October 21, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) will host its annual Fall Safety Day event. This event is fun for the entire family and, of course, every child receives a free pumpkin! There will also be a food drive held at the event, so please bring your non-perishable donations.

Pumpkins have been generously donated by local farms.

Saturday, October 21

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21

5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood

For more information visit westpierce.org.

