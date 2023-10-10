Resource expo connects Pierce County with long-term care options – The Suburban Times

Knowing your options is always a good idea. Knowing your options before a crisis is even more important. Making the Link 2023 is Pierce County’s annual showcase of care providers and services for older adults and individuals with disabilities. The expo features over 70 exhibitors, including in-home care, assisted and skilled nursing facilities, elder law experts, equipment providers, health care insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, caregiving, emergency assistance, social service agencies, transportation providers, funeral services and much more.

The event is intended primarily for health care professionals, social workers, case managers, discharge planners and volunteers who work with individuals with disabilities and seniors in Pierce County. However, attendance is open to everyone, including caregivers, family members and interested community members.

Making the Link 2023 is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Metro Parks STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th Street in Tacoma. This information and resource expo is a free, drop-in event.

“Pierce County is home to a wide variety of health care options throughout the continuum of life,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, manager of Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources. “Many resources are specifically intended to help people age in place. And when a person’s needs become more complex, there are many good resources to access. Making the Link 2023 provides a wonderful opportunity to become educated in a very supportive atmosphere.”

Event attendees will receive an annual compendium of independent, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in the area as well as copies of the 2023 edition of Senior Media Service’s popular “Where To Turn” resource guide and other valuable resource information. While no RSVP is required, individuals are encouraged to register online.

The event is sponsored by the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County in collaboration with Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources. For more information about Making the Link 2023, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.