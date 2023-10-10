Landmarks Preservation Commission Applications Due October 25 – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma City Council is looking for qualified applicants, who are residents of Tacoma, to fill the following positions on the Landmarks Preservation Commission:

Architect (Three Positions): Open to an individual who is currently or has, in the past, been a professionally certified architect

Professional (Two Positions): Open to individuals who have had professional experience or training related to historic preservation originating from employment or study within the following disciplines – the arts or art history, architecture, history, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and/or historic archeology, conservation, construction or building trade, landscape architecture, urban planning or design, structural engineering, land use or real estate law, real estate, appraisal or real estate finance, project management or contracting, or related discipline

At-Large (One Position): Open to an individual with a demonstrated interest in historic preservation

Non-Voting Wedge Neighborhood Ex Officio (One Position): Open to a resident, property owner, or business owner within Tacoma's Wedge Neighborhood Historic District

Non-Voting North Slope Ex Officio (One Position): Open to a resident, property owner, or business owner within Tacoma's North Slope Historic District

The Commission oversees the establishment and regulation of landmarks, local historic districts, proposed name changes for public facilities, and certain property tax incentives. Non-voting ex officio members may be appointed to four-year terms to represent residents, property owners, and business owners within Tacoma’s historic districts.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its Committees, Boards, and Commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Landmarks Preservation Commission is available here.

The appointed applicant is required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents please contact Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org (253) 591-5178.