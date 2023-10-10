Commitment to Community – The Suburban Times

Congrats to our own City Council member Caroline Belleci who just graduated from the fall session of West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s CERT training class! (Pictured here with the graduating class.)

CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) classes are aimed at preparing groups of citizens in our community to prepare for and respond to disasters. The series of six classes follow a model developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that is offered in cities across the United States.

For more information about the CERT program, check out FEMA’s site or watch for future classes put on by West Pierce Fire & Rescue.