Supporting manufacturing in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

The first-ever Manufacturing Day Expo was held at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood this week. Mayor Jason Whalen was there to welcome attendees. He was joined by City Manager John Caulfield and Economic Development Director Becky Newton.

Held in the Center for Advanced Manufacturing, the four-hour event featured a look at new frontiers in manufacturing. This included automation, robotics, instrumentation and process control, and supply chain logistics equipment. Companies like Milgard, Boeing, Brown and Haley and many more had representatives there to answer questions and connect with students and those looking for a career in manufacturing.

Industry leaders sat on panels to talk about various topics related to manufacturing, including diversity, inclusion and innovation in manufacturing, student voices in building the manufacturing workforce and more.

As part of his opening remarks Whalen read a proclamation that calls attention to the vital role manufacturing plays in the economic development of our city, county, state and nation.