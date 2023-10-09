Pierce County School Retirees Association “Meet and Greet” – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott.

Meet your State Representatives and Senator.

Join Pierce County Educators as they host State Senators and State Representatives from Pierce County at their annual “Meet and Greet”. It will be held at The Tacoma La Quinta Inn on Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. Free Parking. Handicapped accessible.

This event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the Washington State School Retirees Association. Appetizers and non alcoholic beverages will be provided. No host bar available. $5 at the door.

Bring your questions and concerns. Topics of high interest include permanent funding of “Plan 1 COLA”, funding the PEBB Medicare supplement, medical insurance premium increases. You can make a difference.

Please join us.

Details available on the Washington State School Retirees Board website.