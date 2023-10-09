Exciting Changes to City of Fircrest’s Social Media Accounts – The Suburban Times

We are thrilled to share some exciting news regarding the City of Fircrest’s social media presence. Change is in the air, and we’re excited to keep you in the loop about our recent transitions.

Fircrest Parks and Recreation Facebook Page: Our beloved City of Fircrest Facebook page has undergone a transformation! It has now become the “Fircrest Parks and Recreation” Facebook page. This change reflects our commitment to providing you with more focused and engaging content related to all things parks, recreation, and community events in Fircrest.

You can find the new Fircrest Parks and Recreation Facebook page here: Fircrest Parks and Recreation Facebook

Fircrest Parks and Recreation Instagram: To complement our new Facebook page, we have also launched the official Fircrest Parks and Recreation Instagram account! Here, you’ll discover vibrant photos, updates on events, and exciting happenings in our parks and recreational facilities.

Follow us on Instagram at Fircrest Parks and Recreation Instagram to stay connected.

City of Fircrest Facebook Page: In parallel with these changes, we have created a brand-new “City of Fircrest” Facebook page. This page will serve as the central hub for official city updates, news, and announcements. This will include news from City Hall, the Police Department, Public Works, and more. It’s your go-to source for all things related to the City of Fircrest.

You can find the new City of Fircrest Facebook page here: City of Fircrest Facebook

City of Fircrest Instagram: Alongside the new City of Fircrest Facebook page, we are pleased to introduce the official City of Fircrest Instagram account. Follow us for a glimpse into the heart of our city and the wonderful community we are proud to be a part of.

Follow us on Instagram at City of Fircrest Instagram to stay connected.

We are dedicated to keeping you informed, engaged, and connected with your community through these platforms. Whether you’re interested in city news or the latest parks and recreation events, we have you covered.

Thank you for your ongoing support, and we look forward to interacting with you on our new social media channels. If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to reach out to us.

Contact:

socialmedia@cityoffircrest.net

parksandrec@cityoffircrest.net

