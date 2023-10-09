 City Seeking Feedback on Draft ESAP – The Suburban Times

City Seeking Feedback on Draft ESAP

We are now accepting feedback on our draft ESAP (Environmental and Sustainability Action Plan). Please go to our website page and tell us what you think!

The City is currently in the final phase of drafting its first-ever Environmental and Sustainability Action Plan. Throughout 2023, staff have engaged with the community and City Council to refine the Plan goals and strategies. The draft is now available for review, and we are seeking public input to help finalize the plan. The ESAP comment period will be open from October 2 to October 23. To learn more about this project, please visit our project page here.

