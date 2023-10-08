Welcoming Governor Jay Inslee to Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Mayor Jason Whalen helped celebrate the work being done by Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity in Tillicum this week alongside Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee was in Lakewood as part of a larger tour of Pierce County. His stops included visiting places focused on creating affordable housing with energy efficiency at the forefront. Specific to Lakewood, Habitat is building 12 homes to join the roughly 50 homes already built in the neighborhood. The new construction uses energy efficient materials, which will help those who live in the homes save money.

The City of Lakewood has a long-standing partnership with Habitat to see affordable, energy-efficient homes built in our community.