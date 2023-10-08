 Welcoming Governor Jay Inslee to Lakewood – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Welcoming Governor Jay Inslee to Lakewood

· · Leave a Comment ·

Mayor Jason Whalen helped celebrate the work being done by Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity in Tillicum this week alongside Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee was in Lakewood as part of a larger tour of Pierce County. His stops included visiting places focused on creating affordable housing with energy efficiency at the forefront. Specific to Lakewood, Habitat is building 12 homes to join the roughly 50 homes already built in the neighborhood. The new construction uses energy efficient materials, which will help those who live in the homes save money.

 The City of Lakewood has a long-standing partnership with Habitat to see affordable, energy-efficient homes built in our community.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *