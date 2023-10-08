TCC to Hold First Responder Career & Networking Event on Campus Nov. 1 – The Suburban Times

What: First Responder Career & Networking Event

When: 4-7 p.m., Nov. 1

Where: Tacoma Community College Building 20 Gym

Registration: Free event! Register here.

Fire departments, ambulance companies and other Emergency Medical Services (EMS) employers from around the state will attend the First Responder Career & Networking Event at TCC on Nov. 1. Featuring EMS demonstrations, a helicopter lift (3:30 p.m. in the soccer field next to Building 20), and a job fair, the event has something to offer everyone interested in emergency medicine, from high school and middle school students thinking of entering the field to professionals currently working in EMS. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.