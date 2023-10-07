Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors Interviews for Position 2 Vacancy – The Suburban Times

Following Steilacoom Historical School District Board member Victor Hogan’s resignation, twelve applicants now hope to fill the vacancy. Applications for the position closed at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The Board of Directors will hold a Special School Board Meeting on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. to conduct interviews of qualified candidates for the Position 2 Board Director. The meeting will take place at the district’s Professional Development Center located at 511 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA. Candidates to be considered include Cody Balogh, Jessica Byrum, Don Denning, Starlene Enfield, Paula Greuling, Jerry Guerrero, Patrick Lewis, Sean Nelson, Ingrid Polson, Gabe Sachwitz, Edward Taylor III, and Jugal Thakor.

Following the interviews, the Board will hold an Executive Session per RCW 42.30.110(1)(h) to evaluate the qualifications of candidates for appointment to elective office. Upon conclusion of the Executive Session, the Board will return to the Special Meeting to appoint the new Position 2 Board Director.

The public is invited to attend the Special School Board Meeting in person or attend virtually via Zoom, but the School Board will not accept public comments during this Special Meeting.

The appointed candidate will be take the Oath of Office at the Regular School Board Meeting on October 18, 2023, at Pioneer Middle School, located at 1750 Bob’s Hollow Drive, DuPont, WA. The new Position 2 Board Director’s term runs through November 2025.