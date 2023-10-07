Oktoberfest is Next Friday, Oct. 13 – The Suburban Times

Don’t let the date scare you off: Friday, Oct. 13 is going to be a lucky night for all those who attend U.P.’s Oktoberfest celebration in Market Square.

They are in for a night of great fun with friends and family alike. Come out from 5-9 p.m. to enjoy live authentic polka music from the Lyle Schaefer Band and a lively beer garden hosted by E9 Brewing Co. for those 21 and older. Enjoy great food from the Jack’s Savory Pie Co., Tornado Potato and Manic Meatballs food trucks, as well as lots of goodies to snack on, including fresh-popped sweet kettle corn and big, salty Bavarian pretzels.

There will also be loads of fun for the kids, including children’s activities in the Civic Building atrium, strolling princesses courtesy of Magic in the PNW and stilt dancer Janet Rayor.

This event regularly draws a big crowd. U.P. businesses or organizations that want to raise their visibility with this large audience are encouraged to consider one of several sponsorship opportunities that are available for this event. Please email Marian Holloway or call her at 253.460.2500 to learn more.