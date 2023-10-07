Free resource event for small business owners and entrepreneurs – The Suburban Times

Small business owners and entrepreneurs of Pierce County are invited to the free Thriving Together Resource Event happening Oct. 18 at the McGavick Conference Center in Lakewood. Hosted by the Pierce County Community Navigator team and the City of Lakewood, this event is an opportunity to connect and learn from local experts about the resources available to help businesses thrive in Pierce County.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: McGavick Conference Center, Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

This event is a great opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs to connect with Pierce County nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and community lenders that offer small business support programs and services. Here’s what you can expect at the event:

Connecting with local nonprofit organizations and agencies that offer small business programs and support.

Business resource workshops on finances, marketing, and government contracting.

Learn about the Pierce County Business Skills online training program.

B2B networking is encouraged; bring your company’s info for a shared resource table.

Free to attend, free parking, and light refreshments included.

To learn more and to RSVP, visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/Thriving.

About the Pierce County Navigator Program

The Pierce County Community Navigator program is a partnership of Pierce County’s Economic Development Department and seven community organizations: Asia Pacific Cultural Center, The Black Collective, Business Impact NW, Korean Women’s Association, Mi Centro, PLU School of Business, and Washington APEX Accelerator.

The program is designed to reach underserved small business owners in Pierce County, particularly those owned by BIPOC, women, veterans and people in rural communities. The Navigator outreach team meets with businesses in the communities they serve and assists them with access to business resources. The program is funded by $2.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding.