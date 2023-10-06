The Triplets of Belleville – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live presents two showings of The Triplets of Belleville Cine-Concert, Benoît Charest, Composer-Conductor on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma Armory. This cine-concert features a screening of the film with Le Terrible Orchestre de Belleville performing live with composer Benoît Charest conducting. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.

In 2003, the animated French feature “The Triplets of Belleville” swept the globe, earning dozens of awards and nominations, as well as admirers. Charest leads Le Terrible Orchestre de Belleville in this Cine-Concert as he recreates the original Oscar-nominated score live while the film plays on the big screen. “The Triplets of Belleville” recounts the misadventures of a kidnapped Tour de France cyclist, his would-be rescuer grandmother, and the titular trio of divas, accompanied by the speakeasy sounds of 1920s Paris.

Benoît Charest is a Canadian guitarist and film score composer from Quebec. He is best known for “The Triplets of Belleville” soundtrack for which he won a César Award for Best Music Written for a Film as well as a Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Music. The song “Belleville Rendez-vous” earned both Academy Award and Grammy Award nominations.

In between shows, Tacoma Arts Live will host a community Bike Carnival on Saturday, November 4 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Bike Carnival is free to the public and includes bicycle games, an exposition of unusual bikes, safety information, vendors, food, drink, and more. No reservations are required to attend during the Bike Carnival. Admission for “The Triplets of Belleville Cine-Concert” is ticketed separately. The Bike Carnival is co-presented with 2nd Cycle, a nonprofit bicycle shop in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.

Guests attending “The Triplets of Belleville Cine-Concert,” the Bike Carnival, or both – are invited to bike, drive, or walk to Tacoma Armory. Tacoma Arts Live staff will provide safe bicycle storage for cyclists.

The Triplets of Belleville Cine-Concert, Benoît Charest, Composer-Conductor is Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 & 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma Armory. The film is rated PG-13. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.