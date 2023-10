Washington State House Democrats announcement.

You are invited to join Rep. Leavitt, D-University Place, and Rep. Bronoske, D-Lakewood, for coffee and conversation next Tuesday from 7-8 am at Burs Restaurant and Lounge in Lakewood. This is a meaningful opportunity to share the issues that matter most to you, review the 2023 legislative session, discuss critical issues to folks for 2024, and learn about important funding coming to the community.