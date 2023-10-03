Strickland Leads Bill To Improve Public Engagement On Pipeline Safety – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Today (Sept. 29 ,2023), U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) introduced the Pipeline Safety Engagement Act, legislation to create an independent Office of Public Engagement within the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

“Pipelines affect surrounding areas including safety, health, and the environment. This is why the public must be fully informed on safety measures and regulations,” said Rep. Strickland. “Creating an Office of Public Engagement will allow PHMSA to ramp up their efforts to engage with local communities about pipeline safety.”

The Pipeline Safety Engagement Act allocates $12 million to build on PHMSA’s preexisting efforts to engage community members that have been impeded by a lack of independence, training, and funding from the agency. The funding would boost services to educate the public on pipeline safety, including by providing information in different languages.