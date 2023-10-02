Thriving Together Resource Event – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Community Navigator team and the City of Lakewood are hosting a FREE Pierce County Thriving Together Small Business Resource event on Oct. 18, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Boulevard SW.

This event will offer small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to connect with Pierce County non-profit organizations, government agencies, and community lenders that offer small business support programs and services. Click here to register.