 The Better Futures Luncheon Auction Preview is Now LIVE – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

The Better Futures Luncheon Auction Preview is Now LIVE

· Leave a Comment ·

Hilltop Artists announcement.

The Better Futures Luncheon Auction Preview is here!

This is your chance to get a first look at our Pride-themed, rainbow centerpieces created for this year’s event.

And there’s more! Check out art made by Hilltop Artists students and alumni, plus more goodies and experiences donated from our wonderful community partners.

Get more info about our auction and register on our website. Bidding opens October 6 at 10 AM and closes October 10 at 11:55 AM.

This theme of inclusion extends to the event design and centerpieces: using rich rainbow colors to create a visual design infused with Pride, each piece will be unique while recognizing the unity inherent in including all the colors of the rainbow!

Our beautiful centerpieces were created in August 2023 at the Museum of Glass, during Hilltop Artists’ five day residency with the hot shop team.

Hilltop Artists students & alumni: Eddie, Lily, Jasmine, Kai, Aidan, Regan, Xavier, Addie, Kale, Lilith, Zach, Ethan, Annie, Jasmine, Ben, Oliver, Katie, Landon, and Jack

Hilltop Artists teaching artists: Trenton, Luis, and Jessica

Museum of Glass team: Gabe, Sarah, Ben, Nick, and Kristin

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *