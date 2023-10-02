State Board awards high-demand program funds – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges recently awarded $2 million to support programs that train students for high-demand careers. The Legislature provided funding in the current state budget, which took effect in July. Eleven community colleges will receive awards over a two-year period:

Clark College: $148,102 for the Medical Assisting program

Columbia Basin College: $73, 824 for the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program

Green River College: $213,625 for the Licensed Practical Nurse program

Highline College: $155,036 for the Substance Use Disorder Professional program

North Seattle College: $153,569 for the Pharmacy Technician program

Renton Technical College: $217,740 for the Computer Science program

Shoreline College: $204,217 for the Certified Nursing Assistant program

South Puget Sound Community College: $178,030 for the Cybersecurity and Network Administration program

Tacoma Community College: $218,209 for the Respiratory Therapy Technician program

Walla Walla Community College: $216,968 for the Welding Technology program

Wenatchee Valley College: $220,680 for the Bachelor of Science in nursing program

Colleges first received funding for these programs in 2020 and the new allocations will build upon those investments.

“We’re grateful for the Legislature’s investments. These programs help students prepare for in-demand and living-wage careers with industries that are looking to hire,” said William Belden, who coordinates the application and award process for the State Board. “It all contributes to stronger families and communities.”