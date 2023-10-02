Deputies discover two stolen vehicles within minutes of each other, arrest two suspects – The Suburban Times

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 11:57 a.m., two deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle complaint at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 74th St Ct E in Midland.

When deputies arrived, they immediately located the black Kia Optima that the 911 caller was referring to. They pulled in behind the Kia and used their patrol vehicles to block it in. They noticed that one of the rear windows was missing and there was a hooded sweatshirt covering the opening. The driver appeared to be asleep and there was damage to the ignition. Deputies checked the VIN and learned that the vehicle had been stolen in Kent.

Anticipating that the driver may attempt to flee, deputies placed stop sticks under the vehicle. They knocked on the window, woke up the driver, and ordered him to exit the vehicle. He cooperated and was arrested.

The 25-year-old driver denied knowing the vehicle was stolen and claimed his friend had driven him to the complex.

Meanwhile, a deputy was flagged down by a concerned citizen who reported that there was a vehicle with ignition damage parked at a nearby gas station in the 12900 block of Park Ave S in Parkland.

When the deputy arrived at the gas station, he saw two suspects walking away from the silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra. The deputy approached and asked them to return to the vehicle.

Once backup arrived, the deputy checked the VIN and confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

The 53-year-old passenger denied knowing the vehicle was stolen and said that the female driver had just picked him up from his treatment program.

The 26-year-old driver told deputies she had purchased the car for $1,000. When deputies challenged her claim, she told them that she should have been more suspicious of the damaged ignition and the fact that she didn’t need a key to start the car.

Both drivers were booked into jail. Prosecutors charged each of them with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Both were released on their personal recognizance (promise to appear in court). The male driver has pending charges in King County for eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The post Deputies discover two stolen vehicles within minutes of each other, arrest two suspects first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.