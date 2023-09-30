 Home-based businesses expand their connections – The Suburban Times

Home-based businesses expand their connections

Several home-based businesses attended the second in a series of receptions for those who represent the largest proportion of business licensees in the City of U.P. Joining them at the event on Sept. 20 at the Happy Duo Café were U.P. Mayor Steve Worthington and Council Member Caroline Belleci.

These casual gatherings are another way for home-based business owners to network with their peers and spread the word about their products and services. Follow Talking UP for details on the next reception planned for Spring 2024.

