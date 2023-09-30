 Detectives seek video of early-morning shooting in Midland – The Suburban Times

Detectives seek video of early-morning shooting in Midland

This morning (Sept. 27), at 5:04 a.m., a 911 caller reported that he had just been shot at after confronting a suspicious person in his neighborhood in the 1300 block of 104th St E in Midland.

When deputies arrived, the victim told them that he saw a suspicious person in his neighborhood and confronted him. He said the person pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim in his vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies initiated a K9 track, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for footage of the shooting or the suspect. We’ve included a map of the area to give you an idea of cameras that may have caught something.

The suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 20 years old, 6’ tall and 120 to 130 lbs. He had shoulder-length black dreadlocks, which were about an inch thick. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, and a black backpack.

Please submit video using this link: https://piercecso.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/midlandshooting

If you have information that could help detectives, please send us a message or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

The post Detectives seek video of early-morning shooting in Midland first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

