The City of Puyallup celebrates Pierce during College Appreciation Week – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup is celebrating Pierce College’s contribution to the community during a special series of events during College Appreciation Week, happening October 1-7, 2023.

Pierce College Puyallup’s signature event is “An Evening With Pierce College,” taking place from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4. Spend the evening exploring campus and learning more about the many programs and services we offer. The event will feature campus tours, an art exhibit, musical performances, nursing lab demonstrations, activities for children, and food trucks!

As part of the College Appreciation Week festivities, the City of Puyallup will issue a proclamation celebrating Pierce College Puyallup and Washington State University, the two institutions of higher education located in Puyallup. The proclamation will be read during the September 26 City Council Meeting.

The City of Puyallup, Pierce College, and Washington State University are also teaming up for a Community Clean-Up Event at three local parks on Monday, October 2 from 9-11 a.m. Join us at either Bradley Lake Park, DeCoursey Park, or Clark’s Creek Park for a morning of making memories and giving back. The City of Puyallup will provide all supplies needed.

We hope you can join us to celebrate higher education in our community!