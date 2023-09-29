Tacoma Downtown Lions Club Serves A Wide Area, Many Ways – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ed Burrough.

This Lions Club’s name suggests they are only active in downtown Tacoma, but this is not the case. For example, the men and women of this club distribute personal dictionaries to each thrid-grade student at five elementary schools at Joint Base Lewis McCord annually, which is very meaningful for these kids.

The Tacoma Downtown Lions Club, now in its 101st year, also gives assistance to those who are homeless, to the YWCA Emergency Safe Shelter, and provides new underwear and other clothing to four Hilltop elementary schools. They also collect thousands of used eyeglasses, which, after processing by the Lions, are donated through missions to needy people throughout the world. Other service activities extend the help this club provides, reaching many people.

This active service club meets for dinner twice a month at the Pine Cone Cafe in Universary Place, where they plan fund raising efforts and carrying out their coming service work. During these meetings, they often have speakers from other organizations serving the greater community. Members are not required to attend all meetings, but most take part in some way in service activities.

More help is needed so the Tacoma Downtown Lions Club can do even more in the community. If you would like to learn how you can become a member, or would like more information, call club secretary Barbara at 253-752-4764. You too could become a part of this happy bunch of people, doing good things.