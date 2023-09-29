Input sought for new wayfinding signage plan – The Suburban Times

The City of University Place is working on a new wayfinding plan that will provide cohesive design and branding for signage directing people to key public places such as the Civic Building, parks, Chambers Bay and more.

The consultants working on the project are seeking the input of a few community members who would be willing to serve on a short-term (two meetings) advisory committee to provide initial first impressions and feedback as the plan is developed. If you have thoughts on how to improve signage in U.P., especially in ways that consider the needs of the business community, please contact Becky Metcalf to volunteer for the wayfinding advisory committee.