 Flag Lowering to honor U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Flag Lowering to honor U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein

· Leave a Comment ·

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Pursuant to the attached White House notification and 4 USC 7 (m), Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of United States Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on the day of interment.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *