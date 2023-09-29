Flag Lowering to honor U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein – The Suburban Times

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Pursuant to the attached White House notification and 4 USC 7 (m), Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of United States Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on the day of interment.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.