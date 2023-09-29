Daytime roadwork: Plan for significant weekend congestion on SR 512 in Parkland – The Suburban Times

PARKLAND – Weekend travelers who use State Route 512 in Parkland during daytime hours will want to add additional time to their trips.

6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will close the right lane of eastbound SR 512 between Golden Given Road East and Portland Avenue East.

6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will close the right lane of westbound SR 512 between Golden Given Road East and Portland Avenue East.

Keep people moving

Drivers are encouraged to go before or after work hours to avoid longer travel times and added congestion approaching the work zone. People are strongly encouraged to consolidate travel, consider rescheduling discretionary travel, or use alternative routes.

During the closures, geotechnical crews will drill core samples along the roadway.

This work is occurring during daytime hours when driver behavior is generally safer, and crews and work zone signs are more easily seen. With increases in work zone crashes and risky driving, WSDOT is taking several steps to better ensure everyone’s safety in work zones.

When approaching a work zone, remember to:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they are there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they are there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic; put your phone down when behind the wheel.

– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic; put your phone down when behind the wheel. Stay calm – expect delays, leave early; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.