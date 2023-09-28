What’s UP with Biz? – The Suburban Times

If you belong to a community group or organization that is looking for space to hold your meetings, several U.P. businesses make their spaces available for public meetings. So whether your nonprofit needs a space for its board meetings or your book club is looking for a venue large enough to support a bunch of bibliophiles, check out these options. And please be sure to thank these businesses for supporting community life in U.P.

Triumph Physical Therapy (3560 Bridgeport Way W.)

Can accommodate between 10-20 people depending on seating configuration. TV screen available for video conferencing. Contact Victory Kovach at 253.256.3311.

Northwest Medical Arts (5350 Orchard St W., Ste 202)

Room to accommodate small groups. Video screen available. Contact Heather Hall at 253.352.0882.

First Financial Northwest Bank (3555 Market Place W., Ste 1)

Conference room can accommodate a group of 8-12. Full AV capabilities. Contact Dana Giove at 425.254.2161.

Pierce County Library University Place Branch (3609 Market Place W., Ste 100)

Large meeting room, conference room and two small study rooms. Reserve in advance on-line.