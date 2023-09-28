Tacoma Arts Live presents Herb Alpert & Lani Hall Two Legends Share a Lifetime of Hits – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live presents epic power couple, Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater. Legendary Tijuana Brass trumpeter Herb Alpert and Grammy-winning vocalist Lani Hall will perform an eclectic mix of music and share stories reflecting their illustrious careers. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall have been together for 50 years, both in marriage and as artistic collaborators. Together with their band, they perform American standards, Brazilian jazz, some Beatles, some classic Tijuana Brass & Brazil ’66 songs, as well as many surprises. Their concerts are informal, as they tell stories and answer questions from the audience about their music careers, A&M Records, and the many iconic artists they have both worked with over the past decades. The show features a giant video screen that displays hundreds of classic photos, videos, and various memorabilia from their music careers.

In September 2021, Alpert released, “Catch the Wind,” which reached #2 on the Billboard Current Contemporary Jazz Album Charts. Herb’s Grammy-winning album and title track “Rise,” released in 1979, again surged to the top of the charts, 42 years after it last dominated the airwaves, thanks to the soundtrack of the NETFLIX hit film, “Spiderhead,” starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.

In January 2022, Hall released “Seasons of Love,” her first album in 24 years. On the LP, Hall brings her rich life experience, deepened perspective and accrued wisdom to a song cycle that explores the nuances of an enduring relationship. Alpert released the album “Sunny Side of the Street” in 2022, and his latest album “Wish Upon A Star” was just released on September 15, 2023.

October is Arts Month in Tacoma, which makes it a great time to enjoy the arts with Herb Alpert & Lani Hall in concert at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater. Tickets for Herb Alpert & Lani Hall start at $19 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.