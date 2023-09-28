Small business networking event comes to Clover Park Technical College – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Community Navigator team and the City of Lakewood will host a Thriving Together Resource Event at Clover Park Technical College on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This FREE event is ideal for local small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to learn about resources available to help businesses thrive in Pierce County. The event includes:
- Connections to local non-profit organizations and agencies that offer small business programs and support
- Business resource workshops on finances, marketing, and government contracting
- Information on Pierce County Business Skills online training program
- Light refreshments
- Free on-site parking
- Opportunities for B2B networking. Bring your company’s info for a shared resource table.
The event will be held at the McGavick Conference Center on the Clover Park Technical College campus (4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood). Register today.
