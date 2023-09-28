Small business networking event comes to Clover Park Technical College – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Community Navigator team and the City of Lakewood will host a Thriving Together Resource Event at Clover Park Technical College on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This FREE event is ideal for local small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to learn about resources available to help businesses thrive in Pierce County. The event includes:

Connections to local non-profit organizations and agencies that offer small business programs and support

Business resource workshops on finances, marketing, and government contracting

Information on Pierce County Business Skills online training program

Light refreshments

Free on-site parking

Opportunities for B2B networking. Bring your company’s info for a shared resource table.

The event will be held at the McGavick Conference Center on the Clover Park Technical College campus (4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood). Register today.