Pet Vaccine and Wellness Clinic – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Give your pets their best shot against deadly diseases!

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is supporting pet owners by providing free (courtesy of Petco Love) and low-cost vaccines, microchips, and parasite preventative during our Vaccine and Wellness Clinic!

This clinic is for low-income pet owners and is first come, first served.

Vaccine and Wellness Clinic

September 30th, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

2608 Center Street, Tacoma, WA