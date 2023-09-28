LaTasha Wortham to serve as TPU Deputy Director of Customer Experience and External Affairs – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – On October 9, 2023 LaTasha Wortham will take on the role of Deputy Director of Customer Experience and External Affairs for Tacoma Public Utilities. This new executive position oversees customer experience, customer services, communications, and government and community relations in support of TPU’s water, rail, and power utilities serving the City of Tacoma and many neighboring communities in Pierce and King Counties.

Wortham is an accomplished public relations and government professional with over 20 years of experience in non-profit, Congressional, State, and local government. For the past several years, she has served as TPU’s Regional Relations Manager, fostering relationships with local elected and government officials, Native American tribes, and community members in and around TPU’s service area. A Tacoma native, Wortham has a deep understanding of the community TPU serves.

“My love for Tacoma–specifically the people in this community–drives me to want to ensure the best customer experience possible,” said Wortham. “I am excited to contribute my passion for a customer-centric approach to reflect TPU’s values and goals, and to continue working with policymakers and external partners to ensure equitable service delivery.”

Previously, Wortham was the Chief of Staff for the former Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib after holding leadership positions in the Office of former Congressmen Norm Dicks and Denny Heck.

She has a BA in Political Science from Western Washington University where she also studied in their Law and Diversity Program.