TCC to Host Pierce County College Fair Oct. 5 – The Suburban Times

High school student starting to think about college, community college students who plan to transfer and adults interested in pursuing a degree or making a career change are invited to sign up to attend the Oct. 5 PNACAC Pierce County College Fair at TCC. Attendees will have the chance to meet with representatives from more than 80 colleges and ask them admissions questions.

“At the college fair, you are encouraged to ask questions about campus life, academic programs, admission criteria and more, to help you get a feel of what is important for you and your future,” said TCC Entry Services Director Christina Nakada-Alm. “Ask the representatives about what’s important to you as a student – you will have more than 80 colleges and universities to pick from, so review our list, and see which representatives you’d like to meet.”

Find schools that will attend the fair and sign up here.

What: PNACAC Pierce County College Fair

Where: TCC Building 20 Gym

When: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5