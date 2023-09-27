Fircrest Park Athletic Field Improvements – The Suburban Times

We’ve got some exciting news about the athletic fields at Fircrest Park! Starting on September 25th, we’ll be fencing off the south end of the park, stretching from between the baseball fields to the Community Center Plaza, for approximately six months.

Our contractors will be hard at work restoring the natural grass athletic field at the south end of Fircrest Park. This project has three primary goals: achieving a uniform field surface, establishing an even stand of natural grass, and addressing the field lighting at Fircrest Park.

Here’s the great part: Thanks to the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office, we’ve secured a grant award of $317,030. This funding is evenly split between the City and RCO, making it all possible.

We appreciate your patience as we strive to make Fircrest Park an even better place for play, recreation, and sports. If you have any questions or need more information, don’t hesitate to reach out to Jeff Grover, our Parks & Recreation Director, at 253-564-8177. Your feedback and inquiries are always welcome!