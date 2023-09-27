 Fall for these upcoming events – The Suburban Times

Fall for these upcoming events

As the rain and darkness return there are still plenty of events happening.

  • Glow Golf
  • Candlelight Tour
  • Co-Create to Recreate
  • Point Defiance Community Garden Club Work Party
  • Online Native Plant Sale
  • 50+ Social
  • Community Litter Cleanup
  • International Raccoon Day
  • Swan Creek Park Habitat Restoration Work Party
  • 50+ Tech Clinic
  • Youth Sports Service Day
  • Nova Ryu Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
  • Nature Walk – Fall Colors
  • Tacoma Chess Club
  • Tacoma Ukelele Project
  • Culinary Classes
  • Beginner Outdoor Yoga
  • Pickleball Player Network – Fall League
  • Cozy: Autumn Flower Show
  • Upcoming Park Guide Events
  • Mixxed Fit
  • Discover Drums in our Parks
  • High School Teen Late Nights

Click here to learn more and sign-up.

