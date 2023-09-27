 Cirque Park Skatepark Improvements – The Suburban Times

Cirque Park Skatepark Improvements

Improvements to the skatepark at Cirque Park are underway. American Ramp Company, which has built skate and bike parks all over the world, has begun upgrading the facility’s numerous amenities. The work includes new concrete quarterpipes, a banana berm, flat rail and kicker ramp as well as a bank-to-bank ramp and skate bench. These will replace wooden features that were decaying due to age and use.

The project is funded by a Washington State Recreation and Conservation Grant and is expected to take five to six weeks.

