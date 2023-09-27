10th Beer & Bites to support South Sound Care Foundation – The Suburban Times

Beer & Bites, the annual event and auction benefitting The South Sound CARE Foundation (CARE) will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, October 7, 2023. All proceeds from this annual event go towards expanding clinical trials and research for patients fighting cancer in the South Sound. Historically a cancer diagnosis in the South Sound meant an immediate referral to Seattle or cancer centers far beyond. Since 2008, the South Sound CARE Foundation has been expanding access to the very best care for patients in the Puget Sound region. Important trials are conducted locally, patients are living longer and they are living better lives. Beer & Bites helps fund this research and provide access to care that patients were previously unable to find locally.

Spearheaded by CARE’s Founder, Dr. Frank Senecal, and Gordon Rush, a CARE Emeritus Board Member and Founder of The Rush Companies, Beer & Bites got its start in 2013 as a way to get the local community involved in improving treatments options for a disease that has touched far too many: cancer. The 10th annual Beer & Bites fundraiser will be held at The Waterfront Venue at Narrows Marina, 9007 S 19th St #250, Tacoma, WA 98466. The generosity of the local community has allowed Beer & Bites to raise more than $7.6 million over the last 10 years to bring important research to our area and to allow cancer patients to stay close to home, surrounded by their support systems during some of the most challenging times of their life.

“Finding a better way to care for our patients and a better way to treat the cancer – whether it is surgery, immune therapy, chemo therapy, or radiation therapy—all depend upon good clinical research,” said Dr. Frank Senecal, Founder of the South Sound CARE Foundation. “Beer & Bites helps make that research possible.”

To learn more about The South Sound CARE Foundation, please reach out to Angela Hood at 503-705-5931.

About The South Sound CARE Foundation

The South Sound CARE Foundation was formed in 2008 when a group of community leaders came together with a vision: to bring groundbreaking clinical trials and cancer research to the South Sound Region, and to provide residents with cancer treatment options otherwise unavailable. And so, out of such a dream, the South Sound CARE Foundation was born. Today, South Sound CARE’s board includes cancer survivors and medical professionals from MultiCare, Franciscan and Northwest Medical Specialties. All of these individuals strive to eradicate this deadly disease by working together and bringing clinical trials to the South Sound region. But it’s not just medical professionals and patients who are burdened by cancer. This disease has marred the life of nearly every person in America today, and for that reason cancer advocates—those touched indirectly by cancer through the battle of a loved one—are integral to the South Sound CARE team. Visit www.southsoundcarefoundation.org for info.