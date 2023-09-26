 Mini Maestros Children’s Concerts on Sale Now – The Suburban Times

Mini Maestros Children’s Concerts on Sale Now

The Great String Thing-a-Machine
Sunday, February 4, 2024 | 2:30 pm
Featuring the String Quintet

Jungle Jams
Sunday, March 17, 2024 | 2:30 pm
Featuring the Brass Quartet

Wacky, Wild World of Percussion
Sunday, April 21, 2024 | 2:30 pm
Featuring the Percussion Quartet

Peter and the Wolf
Sunday, April 28, 2024 | 2:30 pm
Featuring the Full Orchestra

Symphony Tacoma is pleased to announce the schedule for its 2024 Mini Maestros concert series. Designed for children ages 2-8 and their families, the four-concert series provides an interactive concert experience with Symphony Tacoma musicians and their instruments. With curriculum developed by Early Childhood Learning experts, the 45-minute “informances” get kids physically and mentally engaged with the music.­

All concerts begin at 2:30 pm, with the instrument petting zoo beginning at 1:30 pm. Tickets begin at $10, plus box office fees. All concerts will be held at the University of Puget Sound’s Schneebeck Concert Hall. Families can save ten percent off the ticket price by purchasing the full series with coupon code MMSEASON10.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the door, but don’t wait! Concerts sell out quickly!

