Foothills Trail closure between Military Rd. and 136th St. trail crossings begins Oct. 9 – The Suburban Times

Foothills Trail closure between Military Rd. and 136th St. trail crossings begins Oct. 9

Beginning Monday, Oct. 9, approximately one mile of the Foothills Trail will be closed between the Military Road and 136th Street trail crossings. Both trail crossings will be undergoing ADA accessibility improvements.

The project is expected to take up to three weeks. There will be no detour available during the closure.

This fall, the Foothills Trail will be undergoing multiple improvement projects to help enhance the trail for users. To learn more about upcoming projects and for updates on current projects, visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/Foothills.

