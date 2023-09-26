DuPont kicks off Blue Star Week – The Suburban Times

DuPont, WA – Mayor Ronald Frederick is officially recognizing the second to last Saturday in September and the eight days thereafter as Blue Star Welcome Week. He is proud to partner with Blue Star Families, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting military families and strengthening communities across the United States, from September 23rd to October 1st, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness among Americans and build grassroots support for our military-connected families.

“I am excited to recognize Blue Star Week in the City of DuPont. We have many Blue Star Families in our community. Having served in the military with a family in tow, I understand the importance of providing support for these families and helping connect them to their communities,” said Mayor Frederick.

For a full week, Blue Star Families and community partners are providing fun and creative opportunities for the hundreds of thousands of relocating military families to meet and engage with members of their new communities, alleviate the challenges of frequent relocations, and create a greater sense of belonging in their new homes. Various Blue Star Welcome Week activities for families include in-person and virtual events, receiving messages of welcome and appreciation from communities across the country and entering welcome gift giveaways.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of America’s military families sacrifice the comfort of their living situation in order to continue their commitment to military service,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “Blue Star Welcome Week is an initiative designed to recognize transitioning military families across the country, provide a platform for resource sharing, and welcome them by providing opportunities to make meaningful connections to their new communities.”

Each year, Blue Star Families conducts the Military Family Lifestyle Survey (MFLS)–the largest, most comprehensive survey of its kind–that acts as a listening tool for military families to sound off on what is and is not working for them. Data from the 2022 MFLS shows that only 33% of active-duty respondents feel a sense of belonging to their local civilian community. Blue Star Welcome Week addresses this by creating opportunities for community engagement that bring together local supporters, neighbors, and military families to help build stronger, integrated connections and ease the stress of frequent moves.

Blue Star Welcome Week is made possible through the support of valued partners, dozens of local small businesses, nonprofit partner organizations, and more. Support from corporate sponsors, private foundations, and individual donors sustains Blue Star Families and its mission to strengthen America’s military families through communities by offering services and programs such as Blue Star Welcome Week.

To learn more about Blue Star Welcome Week events and opportunities to get involved, visit bluestarwelcomeweek.org.