 Oktoberfest Returns to Market Square on Oct. 13 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Oktoberfest Returns to Market Square on Oct. 13

· · Leave a Comment ·

Make plans to spend a fun-filled fall evening with family and friends when Oktoberfest returns to Market Square on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5-9 p.m. 

There will be loads of fun for kids and adults alike, including authentic polka music from the Lyle Schaefer Band, children’s activities in the Civic Building atrium, strolling princesses courtesy of Magic in the PNW and stilt dancer Janet Rayor.  

Grab something good to eat from the Jack’s Savory Pie Co. and Manic Meatballs food trucks or enjoy giant pretzels or freshly popped sweet kettle corn. Thirsty adults 21 and over are invited to wet their whistles in the E9 Brewing Co.’s Beer Garden. 

Take a look at these video highlights from last year’s Oktoberfest and get ready to make new memories during this favorite fall tradition in U.P.  

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *