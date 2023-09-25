Oktoberfest Returns to Market Square on Oct. 13 – The Suburban Times

Make plans to spend a fun-filled fall evening with family and friends when Oktoberfest returns to Market Square on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5-9 p.m.

There will be loads of fun for kids and adults alike, including authentic polka music from the Lyle Schaefer Band, children’s activities in the Civic Building atrium, strolling princesses courtesy of Magic in the PNW and stilt dancer Janet Rayor.

Grab something good to eat from the Jack’s Savory Pie Co. and Manic Meatballs food trucks or enjoy giant pretzels or freshly popped sweet kettle corn. Thirsty adults 21 and over are invited to wet their whistles in the E9 Brewing Co.’s Beer Garden.

Take a look at these video highlights from last year’s Oktoberfest and get ready to make new memories during this favorite fall tradition in U.P.