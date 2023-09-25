Lakewood United: Know your water from the well to the tap – The Suburban Times

Don Stanley has been with Lakewood Water District since 1998. During his 25+ years Don has held a variety of positions. From meter reading, fire hydrant maintenance, water main and service installation, to pump and water treatment service. Don is currently Lakewood Water’s Pumping, Storage, and Water Treatment Department Head. His role includes the care and maintenance of 8 water treatment facilities, 13 storage tanks, and keeping the District’s 31 wells in operation. He is also in charge of the District’s wholesale water booster stations, keeping wholesale water moving to four customers East of Lakewood and the Town of Steilacoom.

Thursday, September 28th, 2023

“Know your water from the well to the tap.”

Guest Speaker: Don Stanley

Lakewood United General Meeting

Burs Restaurant – 6151 Steilacoom Blvd. SW

7:15 – 8:30am (earlybird meeting)

The public is invited to join us!