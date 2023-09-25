Interactive Tool Helps Local Pets Find New Homes – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has partnered with Home To Home™ to add a new interactive tool that helps pets in Pierce County find new homes.

Home To Home™ is a rehoming website for guardians who need to surrender their pets, which can include dogs, cats, and other animals. Those needing to rehome pets easily register and fill out a brief profile, upload a picture and information on their pet, and hit submit.

Pets can go from one home right into another, which means less stress for animals and humans alike. In addition, this offers potential new owners the opportunity to communicate directly with the current owners, providing firsthand information about the animals.

“In 2023, we’ve seen a 90% success rate with Home To Home to find new homes for pets without having them come to the shelter,” says Mary Storey, community outreach manager at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Home To Home™ is free to use; however, there are some rules to the site, such as no money is allowed to exchange hands. Re-homing fees don’t lead to better outcomes for pets, but quality communications will.

In addition to rehoming, the Home To Home™ foster network directly connects pet owners who are seeking temporary housing for their pet with individuals who can open up their homes and hearts to provide short-term care until the pet can be reunited with its family.

Not only does this tool make transitions into new homes easier for pets, but it also leaves more shelter resources available to animals with no other options, such as strays and those suffering from neglect or abuse.

The shelter’s Home To Home™ site can be found at: home-home.org/shelter/hstpc.

Home To Home™ is a national program that is used among shelters and rescues across the United States. To visit the Home To Home™ network’s master page go to home-home.org to learn more.