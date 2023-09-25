 CPSD Learning in Motion Video Series – The Suburban Times

CPSD Learning in Motion Video Series

Clover Park School District’s Learning In Motion video series peeks inside school to see what students are learning across the district.

In this feature, we join a Four Heroes Elementary School kindergarten class to celebrate Month of the Kindergartner.

These kindergartners have been hard at work learning fundamental reading and writing skills. In this lesson, they learned to read, write and pronounce the letter “M.”

Watch the video on the CPSD YouTube page to celebrate our kindergartners.

