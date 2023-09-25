AANHPI Mental Health Week Workshops, October 7-14 – The Suburban Times

To celebrate Filipino American History Month and foster a connection with the heritage, we are thrilled to start our week with two engaging workshops led by two exceptional Filipino practitioners.

In-person workshops at APCC: 3513 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404

H.I.L.O.T: Ancient Filipino Art of Healing.

Saturday, October 7 • 11 am – 3 pm (In-person at APCC)

Presented by Jessica Cosio

Medical Specialist, L.M.T, CL-T, C.S.T. V.M, W.P, Mind-Body Medicine

Revive and learn the Filipino healing arts practice H.I.L.O.T during a four-hour interactive seminar with Integrative Medical Specialist Jessa Cosio, L.M.T, CL-T, C.S.T. V.M, W.P, Mind Body Medicine. Students will learn history, language, symbolism, ancestral meditation/prayers, the value of intention, self-care practices, dietary balancing through cooking, and bodywork/ massage techniques.

RSVP required. This event is limited to 40 attendees; please register to reserve your spot! Call us at 253-383-3900 or CLICK HERE to register online. Deadline to RSVP is October 2nd!

Kadaanan Nga Agas: Reconnecting to our Ancestral Medicine for the Colder Seasons

Sunday, October 8 • 11 am-2:30 pm (In-person at APCC)

Presented by: Nicki Garces

Nanang Michaela Wisdom Blends, Honolulu, HI

For diasporic Filipinx in Washington state to reconnect with traditional plant medicine as a means of decolonization and to deepen our bonds with family. In this introductory workshop, we will learn about ginger and other herbs that support the immune system and mental health during autumn and winter.

RSVP required. This event is limited to 25 attendees so please register to reserve your spot! Call us at 253-383-3900 or CLICK HERE to register online. Deadline to RSVP is October 2nd!

We continue our AANHPI Mental Health Week with the following exciting workshops.

Mental Health Community Education and Conversation Workshop.

Sunday, October 8 • 12 – 4 pm (In-person at Auburn City Adventist® Church, 402 29th St SE, Auburn, WA 98002)

Community Education and Conversation Topic: What is Therapy?

Monday, October 9th • 10 am – 12 pm (In-person at APCC)

Community Education & Conversation Topic: Know your Feelings.

Monday, October 9th • 2 pm – 4 pm (In-person at APCC)

Community Education and Conversation Topic: Navigating Cultural Stigmas in Mental Health

Tuesday, October 10th • 10 am – 12 pm (In-person at APCC)

APCC Youth and Parents: Back to School Bash and Inner-Wellness Preparedness

Tuesday, October 10th • 4 pm – 6 pm (In-person at APCC)

Meet your APCC youth program staff and Q&A about back-to-school mental health preparedness with Sala Afalava -MA, LMHC, and Scarlett Ekeroma – MA, LMFT, CMHP, Licensed Mental Health Professionals.

Community Education and Conversation Topic: What’s Your Boundary?

Wednesday, October 11th • 10 am – 12 pm (In-person at APCC)

Community Mental Health Town Hall.

Wednesday, October 11th • 2 pm – 4 pm (In-person at APCC)

Q&A about mental health with Sala and Scarlett, Licensed Mental Health Professionals

Youth Town Hall: Back to School Inner-Wellness

Thursday, October 12th • 2:30 pm – 4 pm

(In-person at Mt Tahoma High School – 4634 S 74th St, Tacoma, WA 98409)

Q&A about back-to-school mental health preparedness with Sala and Scarlett, Licensed Mental Health Professionals

Community Education and Conversation Topic: Depression and Anxiety

Thursday, October 12th • 6 pm – 8 pm (In-person at APCC)

Supporting our Community with Mental Health

Friday, October 13th • 10:30 am – 12 pm (In-person at APCC)

In collaboration with the Pacific Islander Community Association of WA

Engagement with Samoan Seniors

Friday, October 13th • 1 pm – 2 pm (In-person at APCC)

Visioning our mental health program with our APCC-partnered therapists.

Friday, October 13th • 3 pm – 6 pm (In-person at APCC)

Part II: Mental Health Education Workshop Part II

Saturday, October 14th • 10 am – 12 pm (In-person at APCC)

In collaboration with Samoa Pastoral Leaders and Wives