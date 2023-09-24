U.P. Refuse Fall Clean-Up and Canned Food Drive – The Suburban Times

Residents NORTH of 40th St W. Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents SOUTH of 40th St W. Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dispose of and/or recycle some unwanted items and yard waste for FREE!
Clean Up Rules:
Limit: 1 load per household for all items EXCEPT for yard waste only loads.
Help us be good neighbors by securing & covering all loads.
- For safety reasons, children and pets MUST remain in vehicles.
- Photo I.D. WILL BE REQUIRED.
- No liquids, paint, or hazardous materials (car batteries are OK).
- No loads larger than a regular pickup truck or equivalent small trailer will be allowed.
- No regular household garbage will be allowed.
- Residential items only – NO commercial material or loads will be allowed.
- The size of items cannot exceed 5’ in any direction (except for appliances and furniture).
- No fuel tanks, enclosed barrels or drums of any kind. Water heaters and propane tanks are OK.
Please separate items into the following categories for recycling:
- Wood items: clean, unpainted lumber, pallets, etc.
- Metal items: scrap steel, appliances, lawn mowers, barbecues, plumbing, etc.
- Yard waste: limbs, grass, leaves, other vegetation, no stumps or limbs larger than 4” in diameter.
- No DIRT, ROCKS, SOD, BLACKBERRIES, SCOTCHBROOM or OTHER NOXIOUS WEEDS.
- Tires: with or without rims.
- Concrete, brick and stone.
- Car batteries.
For more information visit the University Place Refuse & Recycling website.
