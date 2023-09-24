U.P. Refuse Fall Clean-Up and Canned Food Drive – The Suburban Times

Residents NORTH of 40th St W. Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents SOUTH of 40th St W. Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dispose of and/or recycle some unwanted items and yard waste for FREE!

Clean Up Rules:

Limit: 1 load per household for all items EXCEPT for yard waste only loads.

Help us be good neighbors by securing & covering all loads.

For safety reasons, children and pets MUST remain in vehicles.

Photo I.D. WILL BE REQUIRED.

No liquids, paint, or hazardous materials (car batteries are OK).

No loads larger than a regular pickup truck or equivalent small trailer will be allowed.

No regular household garbage will be allowed.

Residential items only – NO commercial material or loads will be allowed.

The size of items cannot exceed 5’ in any direction (except for appliances and furniture).

No fuel tanks, enclosed barrels or drums of any kind. Water heaters and propane tanks are OK.

Please separate items into the following categories for recycling:

Wood items: clean, unpainted lumber, pallets, etc.

Metal items: scrap steel, appliances, lawn mowers, barbecues, plumbing, etc.

Yard waste: limbs, grass, leaves, other vegetation, no stumps or limbs larger than 4” in diameter.

No DIRT, ROCKS, SOD, BLACKBERRIES, SCOTCHBROOM or OTHER NOXIOUS WEEDS.

Tires: with or without rims.

Concrete, brick and stone.

Car batteries.

For more information visit the University Place Refuse & Recycling website.