Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors Vacancy – The Suburban Times

The Steilacoom Historical School District received a notice of resignation from Mr. Victor Hogan on September 19, 2023, leaving a Director Position 2 vacancy.

The district is soliciting applications from residents who are interested in filling the unexpired term representing Position 2. Board positions are considered “at large” director positions; the requirement is that you must live within the school district boundaries (found here: www.steilacoom.k12.wa.us/boundary-check).

To be qualified to serve on the Board of Directors, an applicant must:

Be at least 18 years of age; Be a registered voter; Reside within the Steilacoom School District boundary; and Be a United States citizen.

In addition to the legal qualifications for the position, the candidates should meet as many of the following criteria as possible:

Be a committed advocate for public education of all students at all grade levels;

Be a willing and accessible communicator with citizens of our district regarding public education, both in general and specific to our district; and

Be able to attend regular Board meetings.

The successful appointee will complete the remaining term of the vacancy through the November 2025 election, and will be encouraged to consider running in the election.

The Board of Directors will be accepting applications or letters of interest through 4:00 p.m. on October 5, 2023. The Board will conduct interviews of qualified applicants the week of October 9.

The interviews and the appointment of the Director Position 2 will take place during an open, public meeting.

The Board vacancy application can be found on the district’s website: www.steilacoom.k12.wa.us/who-we-are/school-board/board-of-directors-position-2-vacancy



Interested applicants should send their application to:

Board Chair Sam Scott

Board of Directors

Steilacoom Historical School District

511 Chambers St.

Steilacoom, WA 98388

Or by email to: sscott@steilacoom.k12.wa.us