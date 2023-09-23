Symphony Tacoma Unveils Electrifying 2023-2024 Season – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA — September 21, 2023 — Symphony Tacoma, renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional live orchestral performances, is proud to announce its anticipated 2023-2024 concert season. This season promises to be a journey through the world of classical music, showcasing a diverse repertoire that will captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

Explore Symphony Tacoma’s Upcoming Concerts

Symphony Tacoma’s 2023-2024 season is set to be a musical odyssey like no other. Featuring world-class musicians, mesmerizing guest artists, and the exceptional leadership of Music Director Sarah Ioannides, now in her 10th season, each concert will be a testament to the orchestra’s dedication to artistic excellence.

Highlights of the season include:

Of the Sea Gala: Kicking off the season with a spectacular gala event on September 22, 2023 at

The Waterfront Venue, Symphony Tacoma will set the stage for a year of unparalleled music and excitement. This glamorous evening will feature a captivating performance by arx duo and an opportunity to mingle with orchestra musicians, choir members and supporters. Our online auction continues through September 24th.

Subscription Series: Prepare to be transported by a series of masterworks that span the centuries, from classical gems to contemporary compositions. Each concert in this series will bring to life the timeless beauty and power of orchestral music. This season features world premieres including Tacoma local, Gina Gillie’s, Reverie.

Holiday Performances: Our annual Winter Wonderland performance will feature the Symphony Tacoma Voices as well as the Tacoma Youth Chorus and promises fun for the whole family. Handel’s Messiah features four stars in the vocal community and will be performed at St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Family and Educational Programs: Symphony Tacoma is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of music lovers. Our family and educational programs will engage young minds and introduce them to the wonders of orchestral music. Our Mini Maestros begins on February 4, 2024.

Special Guest Artists: The season will feature an array of world-renowned guest artists, adding their unique flair to our performances. Their presence promises to elevate each concert to new heights. Guest Artists include Kelly Hall-Tompkins, MacKenzie Melemed, Leelanee Sterrett, and more!

“This season covers an extremely broad scope of styles, periods, countries.” said Sarah Ioanndies, Music Director of Symphony Tacoma. “Our seasons build upon past successes and responses from audience members, our collective families and what we believe will preserve, enrich and help develop new audiences.”

Join us for an unforgettable season! Season subscriptions and individual tickets are available now. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Symphony Tacoma. For more information about the 2023-2024 season and to purchase tickets, please visit our website.