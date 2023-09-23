 Fall 2023 Lakewood Connections in homes now – The Suburban Times

Fall 2023 Lakewood Connections in homes now

The Fall 2023 edition of the quarterly Lakewood Connections magazine is hitting mailboxes around Lakewood now. Each quarter the magazine is mailed to more than 31,000 residences across the city.

Inside find information about the latest projects, upcoming events, a message from the Lakewood City Council and other details about what’s happening in the community.

You can read the publication online in PDF format, or find past editions here.

The Fall 2023 Lakewood Connections Magazine (PDF) includes a message from the Lakewood City Council around childhood literacy and its support of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Find project updates on road improvements in the city, park expansion projects, and guest articles from community partners about what they have going on in the city.

