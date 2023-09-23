 Caring for Kids Prepares CPSD Students for the New Year – The Suburban Times

Caring for Kids Prepares CPSD Students for the New Year

As the new school year approached, Caring for Kids and its army of passionate volunteers hosted its Ready to Learn Fair and other events around the city to help Clover Park School District (CPSD) students prepare for success in the classroom.

Caring for Kids also stepped in to help following a fire at the Jamestown Estates in August that impacted CPSD families by providing supplies and necessities to families in need.

CPSD’s Administrative Leadership Team recently presented Caring for Kids with a check for $5,500. The funds were raised by the group in August and are provided to help Caring for Kids purchase school supplies, clothing, hygiene products, food and more. 

Thank you, Caring for Kids, for your commitment to CPSD and our community, helping make our schools and city better places to learn, live and thrive. 

